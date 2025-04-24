Paopoom reaffirms Thailand’s stable outlook with credit rating agencies

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul on Thursday reaffirmed Thailand’s stable credit outlook in meetings with three major international credit rating agencies.

Speaking from Washington, D.C., where he is attending the 2025 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from 21 to 26 April, Paopoom said he had met representatives from JP Morgan, Moody’s, and S&P Global Ratings.

Gradual Economic Recovery and Government Preparedness

Paopoom told the rating agencies that Thailand is undergoing a gradual economic recovery, with positive signals across multiple sectors. He acknowledged that while the economy had not yet fully rebounded, the government was actively implementing financial and fiscal policies to ensure continued stability.