Moody’s downgrades outlook for 7 Thai financial institutions to ‘Negative’

Moody’s explained that the downgrade of Thailand’s sovereign outlook reflects increasing risks to the country's economic and fiscal resilience. In particular, the imposition of up to 36% tariffs by the United States has had a negative impact on Thailand’s fragile economic recovery and may significantly undermine the country's future growth potential.

The agency warned that a weakening economy could further erode the credit quality of Thai banks, which are already facing challenges such as slowing loan growth and deteriorating asset quality due to lingering effects from the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, a worsened economic environment could constrain the government’s ability to provide support to these banks if needed.

Moody’s further noted that should Thailand’s sovereign credit rating be downgraded, the credit ratings of the seven financial institutions would likely be lowered as well. This is due to the strong link between the banks’ ratings and the government's creditworthiness, including expectations of potential government support.