Anutin expresses condolences over Lat Phrao brewery fire, orders detailed investigation

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the scene of the fire at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao immediately after learning of the incident, expressing his condolences to the families of those killed and ordering a detailed investigation into the cause.
Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Monday that the fire broke out inside a restaurant and brewery-style venue in the Lat Phrao area of Bangkok on the previous night.
Anutin expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and instructed relevant agencies to urgently examine the cause of the blaze in detail. He also ordered forensic officers to inspect the suspected point of origin, determine what caused the incident, and assist relatives of the deceased, the injured and others affected.
All relevant agencies have been instructed to work together to provide full support.
Rachada said initial information from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation showed that 27 people had died, comprising nine men and 18 women.
A further 18 people were injured, including eight seriously, seven with moderate injuries, and three with minor injuries. All injured people have been taken to hospital for treatment.
Police, forensic doctors and related agencies are now inspecting the scene and working to identify the deceased.
Rachada urged relatives of those affected to use the official coordination centre set up by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to follow verified updates, reduce confusion and prevent the spread of inaccurate information.