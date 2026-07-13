Anutin expresses condolences over Lat Phrao brewery fire, orders detailed investigation

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the scene of the fire at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao immediately after learning of the incident, expressing his condolences to the families of those killed and ordering a detailed investigation into the cause.

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Monday that the fire broke out inside a restaurant and brewery-style venue in the Lat Phrao area of Bangkok on the previous night.

Anutin expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and instructed relevant agencies to urgently examine the cause of the blaze in detail. He also ordered forensic officers to inspect the suspected point of origin, determine what caused the incident, and assist relatives of the deceased, the injured and others affected.

All relevant agencies have been instructed to work together to provide full support.