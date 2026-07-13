Lat Phrao tragedy prompts review of fire safety and nightlife zoning

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt is preparing to review and strengthen regulations governing the use of flame-retardant decorative materials in buildings, while also seeking changes to outdated entertainment venue zoning laws following the tragedy in the Lat Phrao area.
The move follows a late-night fire at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, a large restaurant and brewery in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, on Sunday (July 12). The blaze killed 27 people and injured 63 others, including 22 who were reported to be in a serious condition.
Speaking on the Rueng Lao Chao Nee programme on Monday (July 13), Chadchart identified the confirmation of the victims’ identities as the most urgent issue.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has opened a contact channel for people unable to reach relatives or others close to them. They may call the assistant director of the Chatuchak District Office on 081-734-1298. Around 30 people had contacted the office by then.
A coordination centre has also been established near Exit 4 of Phahon Yothin MRT station to receive reports, collect information about those affected and provide updates on the identification of the victims.
Anyone unable to reach a relative or someone close to them has been advised to contact the centre or visit the Institute of Forensic Medicine.
According to the governor, most of those killed died from smoke inhalation. The fire broke out shortly before midnight, and BMA fire engines arrived within five minutes of receiving the alert because a fire station was located nearby.
However, firefighters found that the blaze had already spread extensively by the time they arrived. Flames moved rapidly across the ceiling, while interior decorative materials acted as fuel and generated a large volume of smoke.
Initial accounts from people caught in the incident indicated that the fire began near the stage inside the venue before spreading rapidly across the ceiling and producing dense smoke.
The flames spread towards the front of the building, where the main entrance and exit facing the road were located. This made it difficult for those inside to leave through the main exit, prompting many to run towards the emergency exits further inside the venue.
The emergency exit on the left led outside, while the route on the right led to the toilets. Some people mistakenly entered the toilets and lost consciousness, blocking the route and preventing those behind them from escaping. Many people who had lost consciousness were also found near the emergency exit on the left.
The Chatuchak District Office inspected the building in April 2026 in accordance with legal requirements. The inspection found that the premises had two emergency exits, exit signs, emergency lighting and fire extinguishers.
However, conditions during the inspection may have differed from those during normal operations. Sales tables may have been placed near exits, or other materials may have obstructed escape routes and made evacuation more difficult. These circumstances will require further investigation.
Chadchart noted that the establishment was licensed as a restaurant offering live music rather than as a service establishment under the law. It was permitted to remain open until midnight, and the fire occurred shortly before its scheduled closing time.
Another major focus of the investigation will be the decorative materials used on the ceiling and other equipment inside the building, which may have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.
The BMA will hold discussions with the Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning to review regulations covering decorative materials used in buildings.
Large service establishments are currently required to use materials that resist flame spread and do not generate smoke. Restaurants offering live music may not, however, be subject to the same requirements. Authorities will therefore consider extending the standards to cover a broader range of establishments.
The laws governing entertainment venues will also be reviewed because the existing zoning arrangements no longer reflect current conditions.
Entertainment zones are currently limited to the RCA and Silom areas. Chadchart noted that both the zoning regulations and the legal definitions of service establishments and entertainment venues should be revised to reflect how businesses now operate.
A review identified another 14 establishments in the district operating as similar restaurant-entertainment venues.
Authorities will consider revising inspection procedures and introducing higher safety standards for such businesses.
Officials cleared the area around the venue and reopened surrounding roads, with traffic returning to normal by 5.30am.
The BMA will now step up efforts to contact the victims’ relatives, support those affected by the fire and review safety measures to ensure stricter enforcement.