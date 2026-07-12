Thailand plans AI and semiconductor push after IMF export recognition

Government targets jobs and technology transfer

Ratchada said the government wanted to convert the expansion of the global AI industry into investment, quality employment, technology transfers and higher incomes for Thai workers.

The long-term aim is to move Thailand beyond its traditional role as an electronics production and assembly base and into higher-value activities across the AI, semiconductor and advanced-electronics supply chains.

The government said it would support that transition through investment-friendly measures, stronger research capabilities and the development of workers with the engineering, digital and technical skills required by advanced manufacturers.

Energy infrastructure will also be important because semiconductor factories, data centres and other technology-intensive operations require large and reliable electricity supplies.

The statement did not identify new investors or projects but said the government would continue promoting future industries as long-term drivers of economic growth.

Semiconductor strategy sets long-term targets

Thailand has already outlined a longer-term semiconductor strategy focusing on areas connected to its existing industrial strengths, including power semiconductors, sensors, photonics, analogue chips, assembly and testing, integrated-circuit design and advanced electronics.

A draft strategy reviewed by the National Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy Committee aims to attract more than Bt2.5 trillion in investment by 2050, develop over 230,000 skilled workers and create a more complete domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

It also seeks to encourage investment further upstream, including wafer fabrication, while supporting Thai companies capable of participating in higher-value parts of the industry.

The Board of Investment has said Thailand’s established automotive, energy, data-centre and industrial manufacturing sectors could provide demand for the semiconductor segments prioritised under the strategy.

AI governance tied to investor confidence

The government is also promoting what it describes as a people-centred approach to artificial-intelligence governance.

Ratchada said Thailand supported transparent and responsible AI development that balanced innovation with the protection of people’s rights and the public interest.

The government believes clearer governance and international cooperation on AI policy will strengthen investor confidence and improve Thailand’s competitiveness as companies assess where to locate technology operations in the region.