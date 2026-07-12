Thailand finish VNL campaign 14th after four-set loss to Türkiye

Thailand played their final match of Week 3 of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL 2026) in Osaka, Japan, on Sunday (July 12, 2026), facing Türkiye.

Thailand were ranked 17th in the world, while Türkiye were fourth and entered the contest as the 2023 champions and runners-up at last year’s World Championship.

Thailand had played 11 matches before the contest and were coming off an impressive 3-0 win over Brazil.

The victory took their tally to three wins and 12 points, placing them 14th in the standings.