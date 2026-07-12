Thailand finish VNL campaign 14th after four-set loss to Türkiye

Thailand played their final match of Week 3 of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL 2026) in Osaka, Japan, on Sunday (July 12, 2026), facing Türkiye.
Thailand were ranked 17th in the world, while Türkiye were fourth and entered the contest as the 2023 champions and runners-up at last year’s World Championship.
Thailand had played 11 matches before the contest and were coming off an impressive 3-0 win over Brazil.
The victory took their tally to three wins and 12 points, placing them 14th in the standings.
Türkiye had also played 11 matches, winning eight and collecting 22 points to sit fourth.
Thailand’s starting line-up comprised captain Pornpun Guedpard, Sasipapron Janthawisut, Thatdao Nuekjang, Pimpichaya Kokram, Warisara Seetaloed and Kaewkalaya Kamulthala, with Piyanut Pannoy as libero.
Türkiye took an early lead in the opening set, but Thailand rallied late to win 27-25 and move 1-0 ahead.
Türkiye then adjusted effectively.
Although Thailand kept the contest close, they eventually lost 3-1, with set scores of 27-25, 21-25, 19-25 and 22-25.
After three weeks of VNL 2026, Thailand finished with three wins and nine defeats from 12 matches, collecting 12 points and placing 14th in the standings.
They were certain to avoid relegation.