Thailand stun world No 2 Brazil with straight-set VNL win

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team produced a stunning surprise at the Volleyball Nations League 2026 by sweeping world No 2 Brazil 3-0 in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday.
Thailand dominated all three sets at Asue Arena, winning 25-15, 25-16 and 25-17 in their third match of the final preliminary-round week. The emphatic result came against a Brazilian side ranked second in the FIVB world standings.
The Thai side entered the contest facing one of the tournament’s strongest teams but established control immediately, restricting Brazil to 15 points in the opening set.
Thailand maintained the pressure in the second, combining quick attacks with disciplined play to extend their lead through a 25-16 set victory.
Brazil were unable to force a turnaround in the third set, with Thailand closing out the match 25-17 to complete the straight-set win.
Head coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai selected captain Pornpun Guedpard as setter in Thailand’s starting line-up.
She was joined by:
The six-player unit delivered a composed performance from the opening exchanges and prevented Brazil from building sustained momentum.
The opening set established the direction of the contest as Thailand pulled clear and allowed Brazil little opportunity to recover, taking it by a 10-point margin.
Thailand continued to dictate play in the second set, again keeping Brazil below 20 points and moving within one set of victory.
The Thai women maintained their level in the third, finishing the match without surrendering a set and holding Brazil to only 48 points across the entire contest.
The result marked a dramatic turnaround for Thailand during the Osaka leg and delivered one of the most notable results of the VNL 2026 preliminary phase. Brazil had entered the closing week among the competition’s leading teams, with nine wins from their first 10 matches.
Thailand’s straight-set triumph marked their first victory over Brazil in almost nine years, dating back to the 2017 FIVB World Grand Prix.
The Thai women began strongly, combining fast, fluid attacks with disciplined defence to contain Brazil throughout the opening two sets.
Thailand briefly fell four to five points behind early in the third set but regrouped, overturned the deficit and completed a commanding 3-0 victory with scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-17.
The win earned Thailand the full three points, lifting their total to 12 points and keeping them 14th in the standings. They moved seven points clear of the relegation position, significantly strengthening their prospects of remaining in the VNL. Before the Osaka leg, Thailand had occupied 14th place with nine points from eight matches.
Thailand will face Türkiye in their final preliminary-round match at 1.30pm Thailand time on Sunday, July 12, with the match broadcast live on MONOMAX.