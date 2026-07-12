Former Klongchan cooperative chief Supachai dies after heart surgery

Central figure in multibillion-baht scandal

Supachai was a former chairman and manager of the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative and was prosecuted in a series of cases involving the alleged diversion of members’ money.

The Department of Special Investigation said in March 2026 that cooperative members had suffered losses exceeding Bt13 billion from offences committed between 2009 and 2011. Investigators examined 878 cheques issued to individuals and organisations with a combined value of Bt11.367 billion.

In March 2016, the Criminal Court sentenced Supachai to 32 years in prison in an embezzlement case involving eight transactions. The sentence was reduced to 16 years after he withdrew his denial and confessed.

The DSI said in March this year that the Supreme Court had also delivered a final conviction against Supachai and other defendants in a related money-laundering case.

Financial trails led to wider investigations

Investigators expanded the inquiry to examine people and organisations that received money originating from the cooperative.

The DSI said its examination of the 878 cheques covered several groups, including companies, individuals, land brokers, other cooperatives and people or organisations connected with Wat Phra Dhammakaya.

The department said a total of about Bt1.458 billion linked to the cooperative had been transferred to former abbot Phra Dhammachayo and associated parties. Wat Phra Dhammakaya later returned the amount to the cooperative, according to the DSI.

A separate criminal case against Dhammachayo was formally discontinued after the 15-year limitation period expired, the DSI said in March. Civil proceedings involving seized or frozen assets have continued as authorities seek to return property to the cooperative as the injured party.

Arrest warrant remains active for property tycoon

Legal proceedings connected with the wider scandal have also involved property tycoon Anant Asavabhokhin.

A court approved an arrest warrant for Anant on March 18, 2026, after investigators were unable to bring him before prosecutors for indictment in a money-laundering case linked to land transactions and the Klongchan financial trail.

Investigators said in June that they believed he might have left Thailand and were attempting to locate him. Anant previously denied the money-laundering allegations, and no final judgment has been delivered against him in that case.

