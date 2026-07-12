Pa La-U Waterfall closed after flash floods in Kaeng Krachan

Kaeng Krachan National Park has temporarily closed Pa La-U Waterfall after several days of persistent rain triggered flash flooding and sent water levels rising rapidly.

The closure, imposed with immediate effect, covers both tourist visits and overnight stays at the waterfall in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Park officials said the powerful currents posed a serious risk to visitors.

Days of rain send water levels surging

Rain has fallen throughout the day for several consecutive days in the Pa La-U area, causing a sharp increase in the volume and speed of the water.