Thailand face world No 2 Brazil in crucial VNL 2026 test

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team face a demanding test against world No 2 Brazil in their third match of the final preliminary-round week of the Volleyball Nations League 2026 in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday.
The match at Asue Arena is scheduled to begin at 1.30pm Thailand time, with Thailand seeking a response after losing their opening two matches of the week.
Thailand, ranked 22nd in the world and coached by Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, began the Osaka leg with a straight-set defeat by the United States before losing 3-1 to hosts Japan.
Despite those results, Thailand showed periods of effective quick attacking and determined defence, two features traditionally associated with the team’s style. Brazil, however, represent an even more severe challenge because of their height, blocking strength and powerful wing attack.
Thailand made adjustments in several positions during the week in an effort to improve the team’s balance.
The side lost 3-0 to the United States and 3-1 to Japan in their first two matches in Osaka, leaving them under pressure to produce a stronger performance against one of the tournament’s leading teams.
Coach Kiattipong, aka “Coach Aod”, is expected to rely on Thailand’s speed, combination play and defensive discipline as his players attempt to disrupt Brazil’s more physical approach.
The contest also gives Thailand another opportunity to assess tactical combinations and player roles before future international competitions.
Brazil arrive in the match after recording successive 3-1 victories over China and Japan.
The world No 2 side have maintained a high standard throughout the tournament and pose major problems through their height at the net, organised blocking and heavy attacks from the outside positions.
Thailand will therefore need to control their first contact, limit unforced errors and move the ball quickly if they are to prevent Brazil from establishing control at the net.
Brazil have won all five of the teams’ most recent VNL encounters, with Thailand claiming only one set across those matches.
Their recent head-to-head record is:
The record underlines the scale of Thailand’s task, although the team will aim to compete more closely and challenge Brazil through faster attacks and sustained defensive pressure.
The match will be Thailand’s third appearance of the final preliminary-round week in Osaka.