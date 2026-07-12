Bangkok and six central provinces on high-tide flood watch

Areas under high-tide watch

In Pathum Thani, the warning covers Mueang Pathum Thani and Sam Khok districts.

In Nonthaburi, residents in Mueang Nonthaburi, Pak Kret and Bang Kruai districts have been advised to remain alert.

The monitored districts in Nakhon Pathom are Bang Len, Nakhon Chai Si and Sam Phran.

All districts in Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram are included in the warning.

In Samut Prakan, the areas under watch are Mueang Samut Prakan, Phra Samut Chedi, Phra Pradaeng and Bang Bo districts.

Bangkok has also been told to monitor the situation, although the warning does not specify individual districts in the capital.

Riverside communities and businesses alerted

The Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command has instructed authorities in the six provinces and Bangkok to monitor water levels closely and inform residents when tides are expected to peak.

Relevant government agencies and businesses operating on or beside rivers and canals have also been alerted.

These include contractors working on floodwalls and riverbank protection structures, floating restaurants and other businesses that could be affected by rising water.

Residents in riverside communities and other low-lying locations have been advised to follow official announcements and move belongings or equipment away from areas vulnerable to flooding.

How to follow alerts and request help

The public can follow disaster warnings through the Thai Disaster Alert application, which is operated by the DDPM.

People affected by flooding or other emergencies can request assistance through the Line account @1784DDPM or call the 1784 disaster hotline, which operates 24 hours a day.