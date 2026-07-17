Thai pupil tops global coding contest in Rome

Thai Grade 3 pupil Pavin Pattanavekin, “Pace”, has secured two Global Champion titles and the world No.1 ranking in coding at an international STEM competition in Rome.
Pavin represented Thailand at the International STEM Olympiad & Coding Olympiad Grand Final 2026, held in the Italian capital from July 2–8.
He earned the top global position in two coding categories and recorded the highest overall score in his age division, according to information released by Thailand’s Public Relations Department.
The young competitor also received awards in mathematics and science during the same event, completing a strong performance across several areas of technology and academic study.
Organisers described the event as an international platform bringing together pupils for competitions covering science, technology, engineering, mathematics and coding.
The wider competition involved participants associated with more than 1,700 schools, over 2,100 teachers and coaches, and more than 38,000 pupils from 153 countries.
Pavin’s two coding titles placed him at the top of his division and highlighted his ability to apply computational thinking, problem-solving and programming skills under international competition conditions.
His additional recognition in mathematics and science also showed a broader command of STEM subjects beyond coding alone.
The achievement has been celebrated as another example of Thai pupils performing strongly on the international stage, particularly in fields linked to technology, innovation and future workforce skills.
Pavin’s success is also expected to encourage other young learners to develop their interests in coding and STEM education from an early age.