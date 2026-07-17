Thai pupil tops global coding contest in Rome

Thai Grade 3 pupil Pavin Pattanavekin, “Pace”, has secured two Global Champion titles and the world No.1 ranking in coding at an international STEM competition in Rome.

Pavin represented Thailand at the International STEM Olympiad & Coding Olympiad Grand Final 2026, held in the Italian capital from July 2–8.





He earned the top global position in two coding categories and recorded the highest overall score in his age division, according to information released by Thailand’s Public Relations Department.

The young competitor also received awards in mathematics and science during the same event, completing a strong performance across several areas of technology and academic study.

Organisers described the event as an international platform bringing together pupils for competitions covering science, technology, engineering, mathematics and coding.