A young robot enthusiast employs his passion to build up equitable education

It wasn’t long before he came up with the idea for the Robotics for Kids (R4K) project, www.r4kclub.com, which provides fundamental robotics and programming knowledge to vulnerable children throughout Thailand and the Southeast Asia region.

His aim, he explains, is to help close the learning opportunity gap and reduce educational inequality.

In an exclusive interview with The Nation, Kris said he had kept in touch with his creative side since his childhood when he would constantly work with LEGO sets and other creative games.

"And when I found out about robotics, it really intrigued me. I recognized the dynamics and the potential to create something that can move and do things with real-life application—I was hooked. So, I immersed myself in robotic courses and participated in several robotics tournaments such as the International Youth Robot Competition (IYRC) in South Korea, as well as being the 2022 and 2023 VEX Robotics National Champions and competing in the World Championships in the United States," he explained.

Apart from participating in tournaments, he searched for like-minded individuals with whom he could share and exchange his passions and ideas about robotics.

That's when he noticed there was a lot of inequality in his hometown's education system.

While robotics and programming will play an important role in the future and already do in the new normal, the high cost of tools and equipment means that not all children who are interested in robots are able to learn or are even able to touch them.

A simple new educational robot outfitted with controllers and teach pendants can cost anywhere from thousands to tens of thousands of baht, depending on the extensive technology and capabilities, he noted.