Xi unveils four-pillar global AI governance plan with training and technology support for developing countries

Addressing the opening of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2026 and a high-level meeting on global AI governance in Shanghai, Xi called for a human-centred approach that would make artificial intelligence more widely accessible and prevent its benefits from becoming concentrated in a small number of countries or corporations.

The conference, held from July 17–20 under the theme “Intelligent Partners, Co-create the Future”, brought together more than 1,100 companies, more than 3,000 exhibits and over 300 products described as world premieres.

Xi argued that AI should increasingly be treated as a global public good capable of supporting economic development, improving traditional industries and narrowing technological inequality.

He also presented the technology as a transformative force comparable with the steam engine and electricity, which reshaped production, economies and everyday life.

However, he warned that the concentration of AI resources, computing power and technical expertise could create a new form of historical inequality and widen the divide between developed and developing economies.

Four principles for global AI governance

Xi’s first proposal centred on openness and shared benefits.

He called for stronger support for open-source systems and the wider sharing of AI knowledge, models and tools to reduce the cost of accessing the technology.

Under this approach, AI would serve as a new engine of global economic growth and help modernise manufacturing, industry and services.