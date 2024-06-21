In China, AI transformed Ukrainian YouTuber into a Russian

Shortly after launching her YouTube channel in November last year, Loiek, a 21-year-old from Ukraine, found that her image had been taken and spun through artificial intelligence to create alter egos on Chinese social media platforms.

Her digital doppelgangers — like "Natasha" — claimed to be Russian women fluent in Chinese who wanted to thank China for its support of Russia and make a little money on the side selling products such as Russian candies.

What's more, the fake accounts had hundreds of thousands of followers in China, far more than Loiek herself.

"This is literally like my face speaking Mandarin and on the background I'm seeing Kremlin and Moscow, and I'm like talking about things like how great Russia and China are," Loiek told Reuters.

Loiek's case is representative of an increasing number of what at first sight appears to be Russian women on Chinese social media who show their love of China in fluent Chinese and say they seek to support Russia at war by selling imports from their homeland.

None of them exist, however. They are AI-generated by misappropriating clips of real women found online, often without their knowledge, and the videos the fake avatars create are used to pitch products to single Chinese men, experts say.