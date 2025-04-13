‘Unusually rich’ former Buddhism office chief arrested in Texas

A former director-general of Thailand’s National Office of Buddhism (NOB), Nopparat Benjawattanon, has been arrested in the United States on charges of large-scale embezzlement of temple development funds.

Arrest in Texas Follows Extradition Request

US Marshals provisionally arrested Nopparat while he was receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Texas, acting on a formal extradition request from the Thai government. He will still have the opportunity to contest the extradition in a Texas court.

Nopparat had fled Thailand in 2017, after the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) launched an investigation into his wealth, which was deemed unusually high and unexplainable—totalling over 500 million baht.