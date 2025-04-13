Paetongtarn celebrates Songkran in Chiang Mai with father and family

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra flew to Chiang Mai on Sunday to celebrate the Thai traditional New Year with her father, husband, and two children.

She travelled on an Air Force plane to Wing 41 Command Airport, where she was received by her husband, Pitaka Suksawat, and their two children.

The family then proceeded to Wat Umong, a temple in Mueang district of Chiang Mai, where her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was waiting.

Paetongtarn hugged and kissed her father before the family paid respects to Phra Songpol Kharu Dhammo, the temple’s representative.