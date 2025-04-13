Search for victims halted in Zone B of collapsed Bangkok building

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt announced on Sunday after a light signal was observed in the area. He explained that officials had excavated to a depth of three metres, deployed K9 dogs and used scanning equipment to search for survivors, but no evidence of life was found.
He believes the light was caused by a reflection from a broken mirror.
“Although we have not found any survivors so far, we will not abandon hope. No matter how small that hope may be, we will do our utmost,” he said.
He added that two bodies were recovered from Zone B the previous night, bringing the total number of fatalities from the incident to 37.
Chadchart noted that most of the victims were trapped in Zones B and C, located near the fire exit and parking area. He also reported that the demolition of the 30-storey building— which collapsed following the earthquake on March 28—was 40% completed.
Demolition efforts will now focus on Zone E, situated atop the debris. He remarked that the robust steel structure in this area presents a significant challenge to the demolition process. The height of the rubble has now decreased by approximately three metres, he added.