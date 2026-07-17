Thai steel groups demand action over legal threats in TIS 24 review

Tighter rebar standard at centre of dispute

The disagreement follows the standards council’s approval on June 23 of a draft revision to TIS 24, Thailand’s standard for deformed steel bars.

Under the proposed rules, qualifying steel would have to be produced using either a basic oxygen furnace, known as BO, or an electric arc furnace, including EF or EAF technology.

The associations said the change would bring Thailand closer to international standards, including Japan’s JIS and China’s GB specifications, while also supporting national requirements for earthquake-resistant building design.

According to Nawa, the draft standard would substantially strengthen mechanical-performance requirements.

The yield-strength requirement would rise from 490 megapascals to 785MPa, an increase of about 60%, while permitted levels of impurities such as phosphorus and sulphur would be reduced by 30%.

He contended that traditional IF production faced technical limitations in meeting those standards consistently.

The associations further alleged that some IF producers could offer lower prices by omitting refining stages, thereby reducing energy and environmental-management costs but potentially compromising product consistency and public safety.

These remain claims made by the industry groups and were not independently tested in the report.