Two soldiers slightly injured by old landmine at Phu Pha base

Two soldiers were slightly injured when one of them stepped on an old landmine that failed to detonate at full force at the Phu Pha operational base on Friday (July 17), according to the Second Army Area.

The incident occurred at about 10.30am while personnel from Infantry Company 122 of the 12th Infantry Battalion were clearing vegetation to improve fields of fire within the base, the Suranaree Task Force reported.

The soldiers were members of an L60 40mm anti-aircraft gun section assigned to support the infantry company’s preparations in the operational area.