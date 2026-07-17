Two soldiers slightly injured by old landmine at Phu Pha base

Two soldiers were slightly injured when one of them stepped on an old landmine that failed to detonate at full force at the Phu Pha operational base on Friday (July 17), according to the Second Army Area.
The incident occurred at about 10.30am while personnel from Infantry Company 122 of the 12th Infantry Battalion were clearing vegetation to improve fields of fire within the base, the Suranaree Task Force reported.
The soldiers were members of an L60 40mm anti-aircraft gun section assigned to support the infantry company’s preparations in the operational area.
SM1 Jakrit Buakaew, commander of the L60 40mm anti-aircraft gun section, stepped on an old landmine left behind in the area while carrying out the clearance work. The device did not explode at full strength, but the blast injured his right foot and ankle.
He suffered swelling and bruising caused by the force of the explosion, along with slight chest discomfort.
Meanwhile, SM1 Satit Phongkaew, an L60 40mm anti-aircraft gunner who was helping clear the same area, was struck by fragments of stone and soil thrown up by the explosion. An initial examination found no deep wounds, but he was taken for further medical assessment to determine whether he had sustained any other injuries.
The unit immediately evacuated both soldiers from the area and transported them to Kantharalak Hospital for treatment and close observation.
The Suranaree Task Force reported that the evacuation was completed safely and that both soldiers were conscious, responsive and in a stable condition. Neither soldier suffered serious lacerations or the loss of a limb. Medical staff described their injuries as minor, with blast-related chest tightness also reported.
The unit is continuing to monitor their condition while inspecting the surrounding area for other explosive devices that may remain at the base.