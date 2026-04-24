Thailand rebuts Cambodia at UN ECOSOC forum, says years of support met with attacks

Thailand used its right of reply at the ECOSOC Forum on Financing for Development Follow-up 2026 on April 22, 2026, after the Cambodian representative referred to Thailand during the general debate.

Cherdchai Chaivaivid, Thailand’s Ambassador to the United Nations, said Thailand has consistently supported Cambodia’s peacebuilding, national reconstruction and development since Cambodia gained independence in 1953.

He said Thailand also provided refuge during Cambodia’s civil war in the 1970s, sheltering hundreds of thousands of Cambodians each day and more than one million people in total throughout the crisis. He added that Thailand supported the peace process under the 1991 Paris Peace Agreements and Cambodia’s ASEAN membership in 1999, helping Cambodia return to the international community and the global economy.

Cherdchai said that since the Covid-19 period, Thailand has provided more than US$17 million in technical and development assistance through cooperation programmes and scholarships.

However, he said Thailand’s efforts had not been reciprocated in a positive way for bilateral relations.