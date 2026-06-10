Thailand monitors Cambodia’s Chinese tanks as NSC says border tension remains manageable

Asked whether Thailand would object or raise the matter with China, amid reports that the contract could involve up to 93 tanks, Adul said Thailand would first have to see whether Cambodia actually deployed the equipment near the frontier.

He also said China had indicated plans to deliver naval vessels to Cambodia, although they had not yet arrived.

Adul expects China visit under introductory diplomacy

Adul said he expected to visit China soon as part of his introductory rounds after taking office, adding that he would also visit other allied countries.

He said he had travelled to Vietnam with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the chiefs of the armed forces on Tuesday to strengthen relations, and had met Vietnam’s deputy prime minister and national defence minister.

Such visits were normal practice for newly appointed officials, he said, noting that Anutin had recently travelled to France and Vietnam and was expected to visit Russia.

Cambodia accused of stirring nationalist sentiment

Asked why Cambodia was bringing in weapons at this time, Adul said recent tensions had made the relative strengths and weaknesses in the border area clear to all sides.

He said Cambodia appeared to be trying to stir domestic nationalist sentiment for political purposes. Thailand could not prevent Cambodia from making domestic statements or taking internal political action, he said, but any policy-level threat to Thailand was being addressed.

Adul pointed to what he described as proactive diplomacy by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, including engagements with France, Vietnam and Japan, saying diplomatic work was now running in parallel with national security efforts.

He urged the public to remain confident, saying policy matters were being handled while the military, armed forces and local units remained fully prepared at the operational level.

Provocations were to be expected, he said, because Cambodia wanted Thailand to react in a way that suited Phnom Penh. Thailand, however, would continue to adhere to the original intent of the joint statement.

He added that while Cambodia wanted talks under the Joint Boundary Commission and General Border Committee frameworks, the public could trust the government, military and relevant agencies if Cambodia failed to comply with the joint statement.

NSC says maritime issue now with MFA

Separately, National Security Council secretary-general Chatchai Bangchuad said Cambodia’s move to initiate compulsory conciliation under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS, was now being handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said the ministry had mechanisms in place to review the issue and prepare Thailand’s position.

The maritime dispute has added to existing tension between the two neighbours. Cambodia has filed notice under UNCLOS to force conciliation over overlapping maritime claims after Thailand terminated a 25-year-old memorandum of understanding on the issue, according to a previous Nation report.

Border situation still manageable, Chatchai says

Chatchai said Thailand was monitoring movements along the border, particularly after reports of Cambodia receiving tanks from China.

Although the situation remained delicate, Thailand continued to adhere to the existing ceasefire agreement, he said.

Asked whether there was cause for concern, Chatchai said he believed the situation could still be managed. Local and regional-level officials remained capable of dialogue, he said, and although friction could occur, talks could still continue.

Thailand-Cambodia relations have been tense over both land and maritime boundary issues. Armed clashes last year killed nearly 150 people and displaced at least 300,000 people on both sides before a December ceasefire was reached.

Hun Sen remarks under close watch

Chatchai was also asked about Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen’s reported remarks that Cambodia would use both negotiation mechanisms and military force to reclaim territory from Thailand.

He said he understood why Hun Sen had spoken in that context, but added that Thailand had appropriate guidelines in place, as previously stated by the prime minister.

Chatchai said he could not yet assess whether Hun Sen would actually proceed with such an approach, but confirmed that Thailand was prepared and would continue to closely evaluate developments.

Adul, asked whether the tank delivery was linked to Hun Sen’s remarks, said he was not sure whether Hun Sen had in fact spoken of reclaiming land through both diplomacy and force.

However, he said that if military force was being considered, the prime minister had already made Thailand’s position clear.

“As I said, if they intend to use force, they should think very carefully about it,” Adul said, when asked how he would reassure residents living along the border.

Anutin on Tuesday warned that Thailand had never invaded another country but would firmly defend its sovereignty, after Cambodian media reports on Hun Sen’s comments over disputed border areas.

Ceasefire remains key framework

Chatchai said Hun Sen’s position would have to be monitored to see how it developed.

He reiterated that the ceasefire agreement remained the main framework both countries must observe, adding that even under Cambodia’s current leadership, there was still a commitment to maintaining the ceasefire.