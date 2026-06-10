Rule of law seen as key to Thailand's OECD competitiveness push

The rule of law is the economy’s software and spirit

The chairman of the Thai Bankers’ Association stressed that the rule of law is not only a matter of the justice system, but is also the “software” and “spirit” that sustains the economy.

If the rule of law is weak, it will lead to corruption and a lack of transparency.

He pointed to the problem of regulatory overload, or the existence of too many laws, which has become an obstacle to doing business, creating a regulatory burden and causing low public-sector efficiency as well as openings for corruption.

“Therefore, the private sector, through the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), views regulatory transformation, or the reform of regulations to make them modern and transparent, as an urgent agenda under the Vibrant Thailand proposal to create an environment conducive to fair competition,” Payong said.

Path to the OECD: holistic and data-driven work

In preparing for OECD membership, Payong proposed that Thailand adopt a holistic approach, not limited to any one sector, but built on cooperation among the private sector, the public sector and the political sector.

The country must move beyond “pointing fingers and blaming one another” and instead work on the basis of data-driven and fact-based decision-making.

Thailand must also rely on global technical agencies such as the OECD, World Bank, UNDP and World Justice Project to use international standards as tools for assessment and communication with the global community.

The key goal is to make Thailand the first choice for investors seeking trusted business partnerships that grow together sustainably.

Seizing opportunity in the age of geopolitics for a sustainable future

Payong concluded by pointing to a “window of opportunity” arising from global geopolitical conditions that have led to the relocation of production bases.

Thailand must seize this opportunity to build security in both energy and food.

“I think joining the OECD is therefore not merely a trend-driven goal, but an important milestone in reforming the country’s structure to achieve inclusive growth, leaving no one behind, and to strengthen the spirit of Thailand’s economic system so it can compete on the global stage with dignity.”

Thuttai Keeratipongpaiboon, director of the International Strategy and Cooperation Division at the NESDC, shared his views on Thailand’s reform direction through the OECD accession process and the laying of strategic foundations in the 14th National Economic and Social Development Plan.

OECD accession: “Not about joining, but about transforming”

He stressed that the ultimate goal of OECD accession is not simply to be added to the list of member countries.

Its essence is to use the process as a “catalyst” to raise standards in government operations and national administration across all systems.

“Membership will change Thailand’s role from being a standard taker to becoming one of the standard setters of the world.”

Thuttai said that, in terms of current progress, Thailand is at stage 6 of 10 on the path to membership.

After the prime minister submitted an initial memorandum last December, Thailand has now entered the most challenging stage: the technical review.

This is not merely an assessment exercise, but a process in which all parts of the public sector must prove themselves and improve their working standards to meet international requirements. The government’s key milestone is to secure full membership by 2028.

Solving the confidence crisis with the rule of law

The NESDC division director pointed to a major problem holding back the country’s growth: “confidence challenges”, including confidence in state institutions and overlapping regulations.

Building public confidence must be done through the improvement of government mechanisms, including appropriate organisational size and genuine efficiency.

The rule of law is the most important foundation for economic and social development.

If Thailand can build a transparent and accountable system, it will help bring information that was once outside the formal system into use for development and targeted problem-solving.

This will have a direct impact on investor decision-making and build confidence among both the business sector and the public.

The 14th development plan and the “TRUST” strategy

In planning the future through the 14th National Economic and Social Development Plan, the NESDC has structured its approach around four key pillars:

Productivity

Inclusivity

Adaptability

Immunity

The “TRUST” framework is at the heart of driving this transformation, as follows:

T (Transform): reshaping the economic structure, no longer focusing only on traditional sectors that lack potential

R (Reform): reforming the mechanisms and efficiency of various sectors, especially the public sector

U (Upgrade): upgrading human capital so people have the skills needed for the future world

S (Sustain): creating sustainability in every dimension, including society and the environment

T (Transfer): transferring and developing technology to increase competitiveness

“Moving Thailand towards OECD standards cannot be done by any single agency, or by the state sector alone, under a whole-of-government approach. It must draw on the strength of every part of society, a whole-of-society approach, including the private sector, the public, farmers and small entrepreneurs,” Thuttai concluded.