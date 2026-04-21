Thailand rejects Cambodia border claim, cites legal framework

In particular, the key principles jointly agreed by both sides are as follows.

Forces shall remain at their current positions, with no further troop movement. No additional forces shall be deployed along the border. Both sides shall refrain from provocative acts that could further escalate tensions. Both sides shall refrain from disseminating false information or fake news that undermines the atmosphere of negotiations and mutual trust. Both sides shall use direct communication and coordination mechanisms between relevant agencies to verify facts and prevent misunderstandings.

In this regard, Thailand believes that issues related to the border area and allegations of changes to conditions on the ground are sensitive matters that should be examined through existing bilateral mechanisms and based on facts that can be jointly verified, rather than through one-sided public accusations that could create misunderstanding, intensify tensions, and damage the atmosphere of trust that both sides should help preserve.

Thailand reaffirmed that any action taken by the Thai side along the border is intended to maintain peace and order, ensure the safety of the public, and prevent misunderstandings or escalation.

It is not intended to affect the ongoing boundary negotiations, which must continue under the mechanisms jointly agreed by both sides.

The Joint Information Center on the Thailand-Cambodia Situation called on all parties to exercise caution in providing information to the public, refrain from language or communication that could be seen as provocative, and remain committed to the spirit of the Joint Statement of the 3rd Special GBC Meeting, which emphasizes reducing tensions, building confidence, and resolving problems by peaceful means based on international law and existing bilateral mechanisms.

Thailand stands ready to use all existing mechanisms at every level constructively and sincerely to ensure that the situation along the border remains calm, orderly, transparent and conducive to the peaceful coexistence of people in both countries.

Truth, transparency and cooperation are the foundations of sustainable peace.