Thailand rejects Cambodia border claim, cites legal framework

The Joint Information Centre on the Thailand-Cambodia Situation issued an urgent clarification after Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation released a statement on April 19, 2026, alleging that Thailand had encroached on the border area and reinforced its troops there.
Thailand categorically rejected the allegations and insisted that its security agencies and officials operating along the Thailand-Cambodia border had acted with the utmost caution under international law and in the normal course of safeguarding sovereignty.
It said there had been no movement amounting to encroachment or provocation as alleged.
Statement by the Joint Information Centre on the Thailand-Cambodia Situation regarding Cambodia’s allegations of encroachment and reinforcement in the border area
Following the statement issued by Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on April 19, 2026, accusing Thailand of encroachment and reinforcement in the border area, Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sornjaidee, director of the Joint Information Center on the Thailand-Cambodia Situation, said Thailand rejected the allegations and reaffirmed that Thai agencies operating along the border had acted with the utmost caution, within the framework of international law, relevant bilateral agreements and commitments already jointly agreed by both sides.
Thailand also stressed that it strictly adheres to the Joint Statement of the 3rd Special Meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) on December 27, 2025..
In particular, the key principles jointly agreed by both sides are as follows.
In this regard, Thailand believes that issues related to the border area and allegations of changes to conditions on the ground are sensitive matters that should be examined through existing bilateral mechanisms and based on facts that can be jointly verified, rather than through one-sided public accusations that could create misunderstanding, intensify tensions, and damage the atmosphere of trust that both sides should help preserve.
Thailand reaffirmed that any action taken by the Thai side along the border is intended to maintain peace and order, ensure the safety of the public, and prevent misunderstandings or escalation.
It is not intended to affect the ongoing boundary negotiations, which must continue under the mechanisms jointly agreed by both sides.
The Joint Information Center on the Thailand-Cambodia Situation called on all parties to exercise caution in providing information to the public, refrain from language or communication that could be seen as provocative, and remain committed to the spirit of the Joint Statement of the 3rd Special GBC Meeting, which emphasizes reducing tensions, building confidence, and resolving problems by peaceful means based on international law and existing bilateral mechanisms.
Thailand stands ready to use all existing mechanisms at every level constructively and sincerely to ensure that the situation along the border remains calm, orderly, transparent and conducive to the peaceful coexistence of people in both countries.
Truth, transparency and cooperation are the foundations of sustainable peace.