Navy warns of response if Cambodian troops crossed Thai border

Navy issues warning after flag disappears

The Royal Thai Navy has warned it will respond decisively if Cambodian troops are found to have crossed into Thai territory after a Thai national flag disappeared from a flagpole in a strategic U-shaped border area in Ban Phak Kad, Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi. Navy spokesman Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyaphan said the incident was real and occurred on April 18.

Security tightened as investigation continues

Parach said troops in the area immediately raised a new Thai flag after discovering the incident, while increasing patrols along the border road and installing additional concertina wire at vulnerable points. He said a senior Cambodian military officer had denied any involvement, while the Chanthaburi Marine Task Force was continuing to gather evidence to identify those responsible.