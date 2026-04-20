Navy warns of response if Cambodian troops crossed Thai border

MONDAY, APRIL 20, 2026
Navy warns of response if Cambodian troops crossed Thai border

The Royal Thai Navy says it will retaliate if any Cambodian military intrusion is confirmed after a Thai flag disappeared from a strategic U-shaped border area in Chanthaburi.

Navy issues warning after flag disappears

The Royal Thai Navy has warned it will respond decisively if Cambodian troops are found to have crossed into Thai territory after a Thai national flag disappeared from a flagpole in a strategic U-shaped border area in Ban Phak Kad, Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi. Navy spokesman Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyaphan said the incident was real and occurred on April 18.

Security tightened as investigation continues

Parach said troops in the area immediately raised a new Thai flag after discovering the incident, while increasing patrols along the border road and installing additional concertina wire at vulnerable points. He said a senior Cambodian military officer had denied any involvement, while the Chanthaburi Marine Task Force was continuing to gather evidence to identify those responsible.

Sensitive area had only recently been reconnected

The incident comes against the backdrop of a long-running dispute over the same U-shaped zone. The Nation reported that officers had earlier found signs the natural canal marking the boundary had apparently been cut straight, leaving nearly 10 rai of Thai land effectively cut off. Local residents later helped build access roads so excavators could move in, fill the canal and reconnect the land, after which a Thai flagpole was installed to mark the area as Thai territory.

Authorities say Thai control remains intact

Despite the latest incident, authorities insist the area remains fully under Thai control and that no clashes or broader security fallout have occurred. The Nation reported that security has since been reinforced with more frequent patrols, route checks and continued surveillance, while Daily News said the navy had not found any opposing troops inside the area so far.

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