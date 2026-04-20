Thai Oil Fuel Fund deficit widens as Hormuz turmoil shakes markets

The Ministry of Energy reported on April 20, 2026, that Thailand’s energy situation and the global outlook had come under renewed pressure after tensions in the Middle East flared again.

The ministry said the crisis escalated after the US Navy fired warning shots and seized an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman for allegedly violating the blockade.

Iran condemned the move as piracy at sea, threatened retaliation and announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, forcing at least 13 oil tankers to turn back.

The episode also shook the ceasefire due to expire on April 21, 2026.

Although the United States sent representatives to Islamabad for talks on April 20, Iran refused to attend unless the blockade was lifted.

President Donald Trump also threatened to strike power plants and bridges if Iran ignored the agreement.