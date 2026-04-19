Thai waters crackdown widens after 57m litres of fuel go missing

Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the administration of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered a full-scale tightening of maritime enforcement, with the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center, or Thai-MECC, stepping up action against the illegal transport of goods across Thai waters.

Seizures mount in wider maritime sweep

Between February and April 2026, Thai-MECC seized more than 335,000 litres of illicit fuel, 19 tanks of Gasohol 95 and more than 1.2 tonnes of cannabis flower, along with illegal agricultural products and seafood, according to the government. Authorities said investigations were continuing to trace the networks behind the operations.