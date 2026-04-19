Thai waters crackdown widens after 57m litres of fuel go missing

Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the administration of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered a full-scale tightening of maritime enforcement, with the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center, or Thai-MECC, stepping up action against the illegal transport of goods across Thai waters.
Between February and April 2026, Thai-MECC seized more than 335,000 litres of illicit fuel, 19 tanks of Gasohol 95 and more than 1.2 tonnes of cannabis flower, along with illegal agricultural products and seafood, according to the government. Authorities said investigations were continuing to trace the networks behind the operations.
At the centre of the latest crackdown is a reported 57 million litres of missing fuel linked to 20 maritime shipments. Officials said some vessels had switched off their Automatic Identification System, or AIS, signals to avoid detection, while investigators also found signs of ship-to-ship oil transfers at sea and unusually delayed voyage times.
The Department of Special Investigation has accepted the case as a special investigation and is preparing to inspect oil depots in Surat Thani, while summoning the companies involved for further questioning. Earlier reports on the case said 217 million litres of fuel were transported to six depots in the province, but only 160 million litres were recorded as having arrived.
Ratchada said the operation followed government policy and the prime minister’s directive to ensure maximum efficiency in tackling offences that affect the economy and national security. She said enforcement must remain clear, transparent and fair in order to maintain public confidence.
The government also urged the public to report suspicious activity through Thai-MECC’s 24-hour hotline, 1465, as it vowed to press ahead with what it described as a no-exceptions crackdown on illegal networks operating in Thai waters.