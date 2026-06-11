DOPA clarifies legal work plan for Myanmar displaced persons

The Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) has clarified measures allowing displaced persons fleeing fighting in Myanmar to legally leave temporary shelters to work in Thailand, saying the policy applies only to approved skilled, semi-skilled and MOU-based jobs in 43 provinces.

The department released details in response to public questions about displaced persons from Myanmar who have been permitted to leave temporary shelter areas for work. It explained the background, principles, reasoning and state management measures behind the policy to promote accurate public understanding.

Since 1984, displaced persons fleeing armed conflict in Myanmar have crossed into Thailand along the western border. They are referred to as “Myanmar Displaced Persons” and are classified as illegal migrants under the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 (1979).

However, the Thai government has provided humanitarian assistance and temporarily allowed them to remain within nine temporary shelter areas in four provinces: Mae Hong Son, Tak, Ratchaburi and Kanchanaburi. There are currently 77,305 displaced persons living across the nine shelters.