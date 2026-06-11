Thailand Makes its Mark on Global Aviation with Landmark Slot Conference

Thailand's airports operator AOT co-hosted the 158th IATA Slot Conference in Bangkok, offering airlines incentives to expand routes and frequencies into the country.

Thailand has hosted the world's premier airline scheduling summit for the first time, as Airports of Thailand (AOT) co-organised the 158th IATA Slot Conference in Bangkok from 9 to 11 June — a move the government says advances its ambition to make the country a regional aviation hub.

The three-day conference, held at the Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, brought together more than 1,300 delegates from over 300 airports, 250 airlines, and 90 exhibitors worldwide.

The twice-yearly event, which dates back to 1948, is one of the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) largest gatherings, serving as the primary forum for airlines to negotiate and secure take-off and landing slots at the world's most congested airports ahead of each season.

Why it matters

Being selected as host nation for the first time is significant for Thailand. The IATA Slot Conference rotates globally, and securing the event signals to the wider aviation industry that the country has the infrastructure, institutional capability, and service standards to attract serious players.

AOT used the platform strategically, presenting an exhibition of its six airports alongside a package of aviation incentive schemes designed to encourage attending airlines to either increase existing flight frequencies or launch entirely new routes to Thailand. In doing so, AOT turned a scheduling meeting into a direct sales opportunity.

