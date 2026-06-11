DOPA raids three Phuket hotels over alleged illegal operations

The Department of Provincial Administration’s special operations team has raided three major accommodation operators in Phuket accused of running hotel businesses without licences, in a move aimed at curbing illegal interests and protecting law-abiding businesses.
The urgent operation targeted properties in the popular tourist areas of Karon and Rawai in Mueang Phuket district. Officials said the raids were part of the Interior Ministry’s social-order campaign and broader efforts to tackle corruption, influential figures and unlawful business networks.
The operation was carried out under the policy of Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who has stressed the need to prevent and suppress corruption, restore social order and clamp down on illegal influence.
Following tip-offs about a large number of unlicensed accommodation businesses in Phuket, the DOPA special operations team from the central office conducted further investigations in the province.
Officials said in-depth inquiries and surveillance found three target establishments in Karon and Rawai openly taking room bookings and providing services in the same manner as hotels, despite not holding hotel business licences under the Hotel Act B.E. 2547 (2004).
After gathering sufficient evidence, the taskforce launched simultaneous inspections of all three premises. Officials said they found clear evidence of hotel operations without permission.
Those responsible at each establishment were arrested, while booking documents, service records and other relevant evidence were seized. The suspects were then handed over to investigators for legal proceedings.
Narucha Kosasivilize, director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration, said operating a hotel business without a licence was a breach of the law and caused wide-ranging damage.
He said the problem had three main impacts: it undermined the economy by disadvantaging operators who paid taxes and complied with the law; it created safety risks because illegal accommodation often failed to meet state safety standards, endangering tourists’ lives and property; and it damaged Thailand’s image and long-term confidence in its tourism sector.
The Department of Provincial Administration said it would continue to inspect and suppress illegal hotels nationwide in a strict, continuous and decisive manner, particularly in major tourist provinces.
The department said the campaign was intended to restore social order, protect public interests and raise tourism standards to support sustainable, quality tourism.