DOPA raids three Phuket hotels over alleged illegal operations

The Department of Provincial Administration’s special operations team has raided three major accommodation operators in Phuket accused of running hotel businesses without licences, in a move aimed at curbing illegal interests and protecting law-abiding businesses.

The urgent operation targeted properties in the popular tourist areas of Karon and Rawai in Mueang Phuket district. Officials said the raids were part of the Interior Ministry’s social-order campaign and broader efforts to tackle corruption, influential figures and unlawful business networks.

The operation was carried out under the policy of Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who has stressed the need to prevent and suppress corruption, restore social order and clamp down on illegal influence.

Following tip-offs about a large number of unlicensed accommodation businesses in Phuket, the DOPA special operations team from the central office conducted further investigations in the province.