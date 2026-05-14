Anutin vows crackdown on local mafia after public beach encroachment in Phuket

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, together with his delegation, visited Phuket on Tuesday to follow up on the crackdown on influential figures accused of encroaching on protected forest land around Freedom Beach.

The Prime Minister said there had been an attempt to seize all land occupied by local villagers and drive them out of the area. If the government had not stepped in quickly, he said, the land would have been turned into resorts and hotels. He added that Sor Kor land possession notification documents had allegedly been sold to villagers to create false claims through forged paperwork.

“This is national land. If people are allowed to use it, it must be open to everyone. Can we allow an entire beach to be taken over as private property? If their plan had succeeded, this whole beach would have become their private beach. But their plan collapsed first. From now on, they must pay for what they have done in prison,” he said.

Anutin described the case as “disgraceful”, especially when state officials were involved. He said rogue investors and thuggish financiers were already bad enough, but state officials who cooperated with them were even worse.

He said he did not believe officials could have been unaware of the construction of a 300-step concrete staircase in the area. In his capacity as director of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), he said he would fully integrate forces to return justice to the people who had been harmed, stop the actions of those involved and prosecute them.