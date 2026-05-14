Trump and Xi open Beijing talks as world watches US-China reset

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping began high-stakes talks in Beijing on Thursday, opening a closely watched meeting that could shape the next phase of relations between the world’s two largest economies.

The bilateral talks began at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital, with the agenda expected to include trade, Iran and Taiwan. The meeting also marks the first visit to China by a US president in nearly a decade.





Xi set the tone at the start of the meeting by stressing the global importance of the encounter.





“The whole world is watching our meeting,” Xi told Trump, adding that the United States and China “should be partners, not rivals.”

"The whole world is watching our meeting," he said. "Currently, transformation not seen in a century is accelerating across the globe, and the international situation is fluid and turbulent. The world has come to a new crossroads. Can China and the United States overcome the Thucydides trap and create a new paradigm of major country relations? Can we meet global challenges together and provide more stability for the world?"

"They are the questions of our times that you and I need to answer as leaders of major countries," he went on. "China and the United States both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. We should be partners, not rivals. We should help each other succeed and prosper together, and find the right way for major countries to get along well with each other in the new era."





Trump responded with warm praise for the Chinese leader, saying: “You’re a great leader. Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway because it’s true. I only say the truth.”