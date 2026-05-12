US expands sanctions over Iran-linked oil shipments to China

The United States on Monday (May 11) announced sanctions against three individuals and nine companies for allegedly helping Iran ship oil to China. The targeted companies include four based in Hong Kong, four in the United Arab Emirates and one in Oman.

According to Reuters, the US Treasury’s move follows sanctions announced on Friday (May 8) against individuals and firms accused of assisting Iranian purchases of weapons and components used to produce drones and ballistic missiles.

The action comes days before US President Donald Trump’s planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where he is expected to press Beijing to help resolve the stand-off with Iran and reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The US Treasury said the latest designations by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targeted individuals and entities accused of helping Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sell and ship its allocated share of Iranian oil to China through a network of front companies.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration would continue using sanctions to deprive Iran’s government and military of funding for weapons, its nuclear programme and support for regional proxy groups.

“Treasury will continue to cut the Iranian regime off from the financial networks it uses to carry out terrorist acts and ​to destabilise the global economy,” Bessent said.