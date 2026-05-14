Thai Airways tops THB10bn Q1 profit as cost curbs blunt Middle East risk

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) announced its operating results for the first quarter of 2026 on Thursday (May 14, 2026), showing strength and a continued recovery.

Thai Airways recorded a net profit of THB10.107 billion, up THB268 million (+2.7%) from the same period last year.

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was THB10.093 billion, representing earnings per share of THB0.36, up from THB0.35 in the same period last year.

EBITDA was THB17.548 billion, up THB819 million (+4.9%) year on year.

That came despite challenges on several fronts, including a slowing global economy and intensifying geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

In the first quarter of 2026, Thai Airways had total revenue, excluding one-off items, of THB51.029 billion, down slightly by 1.2% year on year.

The main reason was a decline in transport services revenue in line with a 3.5% fall in capacity and passenger traffic, with total passenger numbers at 4.18 million.