Global Front Against Social Media Hazards as Nations Move to Bar Children

Governments worldwide fast-track landmark legislation to curb social media access for minors, citing a "global public health crisis" of digital addiction.

Governments across the globe are accelerating a legislative crackdown on social media access for children and adolescents, aiming to safeguard mental health and curb the "predatory" influence of digital giants.

Australia has set a global precedent by becoming the first nation to pass a total social media ban for children under the age of 16. Scheduled to come into force on 10 December 2025, the legislation targets major platforms including TikTok, Meta (Facebook and Instagram), and Alphabet’s YouTube.

In one of the most aggressive moves against Big Tech to date, the law carries a maximum penalty of 49.5 million Australian dollars (£25.5 million) for non-compliant firms.

The tightening of regulations follows mounting alarm over the impact of digital platforms on the wellbeing of the young. Experts and policymakers increasingly view social media addiction and its associated safety risks as a burgeoning global public health crisis.

