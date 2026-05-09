Thailand tightens digital ad rules with mandatory KYC to curb cross-border scams

Pawoot described the measure as a turning point for Thailand’s online advertising system, because it is the first time the state has moved from chasing problems after the event to forcing platforms to take direct responsibility for screening ad buyers.

He said that until now, digital platforms had allowed individuals or networks overseas to buy ads targeting Thai consumers easily, at low cost and with little or no disclosure of identity, contributing to the spread of fake pages, investment scams, fraudulent product sales and call-centre crime on a wide scale.

“This measure is changing the model from anonymous advertising to verified advertising, which will significantly raise both the cost and the risk for scammers,” he said.

Even so, he believes that in the early stages, online businesses and advertising agencies may need to adjust to the additional KYC steps, including preparing identity documents for both individuals and companies. In the longer term, however, he said it would strengthen the credibility of Thailand’s digital economy and create a fairer competitive environment.

“This measure will force platforms to screen 100% of ad buyers. In future, fake pages or scammers based overseas will find it much harder to place ads across the border to deceive Thai people, because they will have to get through identity verification using passports or company documents. At first, those of us working in the sector may feel there are a few extra steps, but in the long run it will help clean up the advertising system. Buyers will have more confidence, and real sellers like us will no longer have to compete with illegal ads. Anyone running an online business should start getting familiar with each platform’s KYC system now,” Pawoot said.

Analysts in the digital industry broadly agree that the direction is in line with a wider global trend, as many countries are increasingly requiring technology platforms to take greater responsibility for the content and advertising published through their systems, especially in relation to cybercrime, financial fraud and consumer safety.

For e-commerce operators and online businesses, preparing documentation systems and understanding each platform’s identity verification process is set to become the new standard for digital marketing in Thailand from now on.