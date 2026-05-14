Chinese car exports accelerate as overseas NEV demand keeps rising

China’s vehicle exports kept expanding at a rapid pace in April as the country’s automotive sector widened its global presence, supported by strong new energy vehicle shipments and faster overseas moves by leading domestic manufacturers.

About 901,000 vehicles were exported from China in April, a year-on-year increase of 74.4 per cent, according to data released on Monday by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. New energy vehicles accounted for 430,000 of those exports, with the figure more than doubling from the same period last year.

Chen Shihua, deputy secretary-general of the association, said China’s vehicle exports had maintained fast growth this year, offering stable support to the wider auto industry. He also said the NEV market had continued to show steady momentum, with NEVs making up 53.2 per cent of all new vehicle sales in April.

Chinese NEV producers are also strengthening their position in the global market. Figures from the China Passenger Car Association showed Chinese brands held 61 per cent of the global new energy passenger vehicle market in the first quarter.