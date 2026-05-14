Money trail exposed — Koh Phangan nominee crackdown widens

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited Koh Phangan on May 13, said the government was taking the issue seriously because the problem had become increasingly severe. He said Thailand welcomed foreign visitors and the income they brought, but would not allow anyone to take control of land belonging to local communities.

“Beaches belong to everyone,” Anutin said, adding that public areas must be managed in an orderly way and that local people should help monitor wrongdoing. He said authorities would work with local agencies to organise zoning where appropriate, provided such activities did not harm nature.

Nation Thailand also reported that Anutin had ordered officials to investigate whether Thai-registered firms were being used as shells to allow foreigners to control land and property businesses. He said the issue was not only about names on company documents, but who actually controlled the business and directed its operations.

“The issue today is the opening of companies and the sale of those companies. Foreigners are allowed to hold no more than 49% of shares, but several companies have been set up in cross-holding structures, making them appear to still be Thai,” Anutin said. “In reality, however, the control and direction of the company are 100% foreign. This is against the spirit of Thai law.”

The Koh Phangan probe comes amid a wider national review of foreign business activity, nominee ownership and grey capital in tourist areas. Earlier, the government is also reviewing Thailand’s 60-day visa-free policy amid concerns it may create loopholes for foreign criminals, nominee businesses and grey capital to establish a foothold in the country.

Officials say legitimate foreign investment remains welcome, but nominee arrangements, unlicensed businesses and illegal labour practices will face stricter enforcement. The next test will be whether the government can turn the high-profile raids into sustained legal action against networks accused of using Thai names to control land, villas and tourism businesses on the island.