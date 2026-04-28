Flight cancelled? Know your rights to up to THB4,500 compensation

TUESDAY, APRIL 28, 2026
Flight cancelled? Know your rights to up to THB4,500 compensation

CAAT outlines passenger rights for cancelled and delayed flights, including refunds, rebooking and compensation up to THB4,500

Passengers facing sudden flight cancellations or delays are being urged to understand their rights, with compensation of up to THB4,500 available in some cases, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

Travellers can also use the SAWASDEE by AOT application to check real-time flight status and access guidance on contacting airlines and managing disruptions.

What to do if your flight is cancelled

  • Check flight status via the airline’s website or the SAWASDEE by AOT app
  • Contact the airline immediately via check-in counters or call centres
  • Ask about options such as refunds or rebooking
  • Review compensation entitlements, including meals, accommodation or cash refunds
  • Check travel insurance coverage for additional claims

Passenger rights for cancelled flights

Domestic flights (including overbooking cases):

  • Meals and beverages
  • Communication facilities
  • Accommodation and transfers if an overnight stay is required
  • Option to request a full refund or switch flights/transport
  • Compensation of THB1,500

Exceptions:
No compensation if the airline informs passengers at least 3 days in advance, or less than 3 days but offers an alternative flight within 3 hours of the original schedule, or if cancellation is due to unavoidable circumstances such as weather or political events.

International flights (including overbooking cases):

  • Meals and beverages
  • Communication facilities
  • Accommodation and transfers if required
  • Option to request a refund or change flights/routes

Compensation based on flight distance:

  • THB2,000 for flights up to 1,500km
  • THB3,500 for 1,500–3,500km
  • THB4,500 for flights over 3,500km

Exceptions:
No compensation if passengers are informed at least 7 days in advance, or less than 7 days but offered an alternative within 3 hours, or if disruption is caused by force majeure.

Passenger rights for delayed international flights

Delay of 2–4 hours:

  • Meals and beverages
  • Communication facilities
  • Delay of 5 hours or more:
  • Meals and beverages
  • Communication facilities
  • Accommodation and transfers if required
  • Option to request a refund
  • Compensation of THB1,500

Delay of 10 hours or more:

  • Meals and beverages
  • Communication facilities
  • Accommodation and transfers
  • Option to request a refund
  • Option to change flights or routes

Compensation based on distance:

  • THB2,000 (≤1,500km)
  • THB3,500 (1,500–3,500km)
  • THB4,500 (>3,500km)

Exceptions:
No compensation in cases of force majeure, including severe weather, political events or other unavoidable external factors.

Authorities emphasise that understanding these rights can help passengers better manage unexpected disruptions and ensure they receive the support and compensation they are entitled to.

Sources:

  • Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT)
  • Office of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand
  • Airports of Thailand (AOT)
  • SAWASDEE by AOT
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