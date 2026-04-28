Flight cancelled? Know your rights to up to THB4,500 compensation

Passengers facing sudden flight cancellations or delays are being urged to understand their rights, with compensation of up to THB4,500 available in some cases, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).
Travellers can also use the SAWASDEE by AOT application to check real-time flight status and access guidance on contacting airlines and managing disruptions.
Domestic flights (including overbooking cases):
Exceptions:
No compensation if the airline informs passengers at least 3 days in advance, or less than 3 days but offers an alternative flight within 3 hours of the original schedule, or if cancellation is due to unavoidable circumstances such as weather or political events.
International flights (including overbooking cases):
Compensation based on flight distance:
Exceptions:
No compensation if passengers are informed at least 7 days in advance, or less than 7 days but offered an alternative within 3 hours, or if disruption is caused by force majeure.
Passenger rights for delayed international flights
Delay of 2–4 hours:
Delay of 10 hours or more:
Compensation based on distance:
Exceptions:
No compensation in cases of force majeure, including severe weather, political events or other unavoidable external factors.
Authorities emphasise that understanding these rights can help passengers better manage unexpected disruptions and ensure they receive the support and compensation they are entitled to.
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