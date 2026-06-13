Thailand Prepares Water Plan as El Niño Threatens Lower Rainfall

Thailand is likely to enter El Niño conditions around the middle of 2026, raising concerns over lower-than-normal rainfall, as accumulated rainfall from the beginning of the year to mid-April was found to be 57% below normal.

The Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC) of the Royal Irrigation Department reported the water situation and outlook for 2026 as of 20 April 2026, stating that Thailand was expected to move towards El Niño conditions in the middle of the year, which could result in below-normal rainfall.

The department underscored its proactive stance, maintaining continuous surveillance of weather conditions while preparing a systematic advance water-management plan.

As a result, water levels in large and medium-sized reservoirs nationwide remain at manageable levels. Their combined water volume currently stands at more than 47,186 million cubic metres, or 62% of total storage capacity, which is about 1,997 million cubic metres higher than last year.