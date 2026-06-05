Thailand pushes climate action at World Environment Day 2026

Climate crisis casts shadow over Thailand

Suchart warned that the world was facing an increasingly severe climate crisis, citing information from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), which indicates that the planet is moving towards a state of “global boiling”.

Thailand has already felt the impact through heatwaves, droughts and floods, all of which have affected the economy, society and people’s quality of life.

“The climate crisis is not the responsibility of any single agency. It is a shared challenge for the entire country and the global community,” Suchart said.

“This year’s World Environment Day event is therefore an important platform to raise awareness and invite all sectors to adjust, transform and help build a Thailand that is ready to cope with the global boiling crisis, while passing on abundant natural resources and a healthy environment to future generations,” he added.

All sectors urged to support low-carbon transition

Dr Phirun Saiyasitpanich, director-general of the Department of Climate Change and Environment, said achieving climate goals required cooperation from every sector.

He pointed in particular to the private sector, which plays a key role in transforming production and investment models towards a green economy. Members of the public can also help reduce environmental impacts by changing their everyday behaviour, he added.

Green innovation showcase highlights shared commitment

The event also featured a keynote speech by Dechen Tsering, regional director and representative for Asia and the Pacific at the United Nations Environment Programme.

Panel discussions and a green innovation exhibition were also held to exchange knowledge and explore ways to advance a low-carbon society.

Senior executives, government agencies, private companies, international organisations, youth groups and members of the public attended the event in large numbers, reflecting the collective strength of all sectors in helping drive Thailand towards a sustainable future and a more concrete response to the climate crisis.