Thailand pushes climate action at World Environment Day 2026

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment marked World Environment Day 2026 on Friday (June 5) with a call for stronger national climate action, as Thailand seeks to unite all sectors in tackling the worsening global climate crisis.
The event was held under the theme “Global Call for Climate Action: Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future.” at the Vayupak Meeting Room, Centara Life Government Complex Hotel & Convention Centre Chaeng Watthana, Bangkok.
Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin presided over the opening ceremony and announced Thailand’s readiness to drive environmental and climate change policies in a concrete and coordinated manner.
Government sets climate response as national priority
Suchart said the government, led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, had placed strong emphasis on addressing climate change, managing natural resources and improving the country’s environmental quality.
Key policy priorities include water management, disaster prevention and mitigation, the development of a national disaster insurance system, the conservation and restoration of natural resources, and efforts to push Thailand towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is ready to work with all agencies, including the public sector, private sector, civil society and the general public, to turn the government’s policy into concrete results, Suchart added.
The ministry will also continue efforts to build public knowledge and understanding, while encouraging wider participation in environmental protection.
Suchart noted that the ministry had already submitted the draft Climate Change Act to the Cabinet. The bill is now being reviewed article by article by the Council of State.
Climate crisis casts shadow over Thailand
Suchart warned that the world was facing an increasingly severe climate crisis, citing information from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), which indicates that the planet is moving towards a state of “global boiling”.
Thailand has already felt the impact through heatwaves, droughts and floods, all of which have affected the economy, society and people’s quality of life.
“The climate crisis is not the responsibility of any single agency. It is a shared challenge for the entire country and the global community,” Suchart said.
“This year’s World Environment Day event is therefore an important platform to raise awareness and invite all sectors to adjust, transform and help build a Thailand that is ready to cope with the global boiling crisis, while passing on abundant natural resources and a healthy environment to future generations,” he added.
All sectors urged to support low-carbon transition
Dr Phirun Saiyasitpanich, director-general of the Department of Climate Change and Environment, said achieving climate goals required cooperation from every sector.
He pointed in particular to the private sector, which plays a key role in transforming production and investment models towards a green economy. Members of the public can also help reduce environmental impacts by changing their everyday behaviour, he added.
Green innovation showcase highlights shared commitment
The event also featured a keynote speech by Dechen Tsering, regional director and representative for Asia and the Pacific at the United Nations Environment Programme.
Panel discussions and a green innovation exhibition were also held to exchange knowledge and explore ways to advance a low-carbon society.
Senior executives, government agencies, private companies, international organisations, youth groups and members of the public attended the event in large numbers, reflecting the collective strength of all sectors in helping drive Thailand towards a sustainable future and a more concrete response to the climate crisis.