Thai Water Authorities Align to Tackle Future Climate and Energy Crises

State agencies and leading hydrologists unite in Bangkok to build a robust framework against floods, droughts, and ecological degradation.
On 22 May 2026, the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) joined forces with top national bodies to host a landmark academic symposium aimed at bulletproofing the nation against volatile climate shifts and natural disasters over the next two years.
The seminar, entitled "Approaches to Mitigating Water Crises and Natural Disasters: Flood, Drought, Water for Energy, and Water for Ecosystems 2026–2027", convened at the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR).
Organised in partnership with the Thai Hydrologist Association, the ONWR, and the Irrigation Engineering Alumni Association under Royal Patronage, the forum was chaired by Sanchai Ketworachai, president of the Thai Hydrologist Association.
Dr Thanes Somboon, director of the Bureau of Water Management and Hydrology, represented the RID alongside a panel of prominent industry experts.
The primary objective of the summit was to integrate specialist knowledge and field experience into a unified national strategy capable of navigating global climate unpredictability.
The discussions focused on securing comprehensive preparedness across four critical pillars: flood mitigation, drought relief, water allocation for hydroelectric energy, and the preservation of delicate river ecosystems.
Delegates worked to bridge gaps between national policy, river basin management, and local operational agencies to ensure swift responses to rapidly changing weather patterns.
The symposium was structured into three highly focused sessions:
Session 1: Water Crisis Trends – Centred on advanced data forecasting and the deployment of cutting-edge water-monitoring technologies.
Session 2: Crisis and Disaster Response – Evaluated government administrative frameworks and the logistics of basin-level water distribution during emergencies.
Session 3: Policy-Level Crisis and Disaster Response – Analysed the broader socio-economic impacts, national legislation, and the necessity of multi-stakeholder and public participation.
By gathering insights from a diverse cross-section of state and private entities, organisers hope to significantly upgrade the efficiency of Thailand's water architecture.
The long-term goal remains focused on minimising the human and financial toll of natural disasters while guaranteeing sustainable, long-term water security for the public.