Thai Water Authorities Align to Tackle Future Climate and Energy Crises

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 2026
Thai Water Authorities Align to Tackle Future Climate and Energy Crises

State agencies and leading hydrologists unite in Bangkok to build a robust framework against floods, droughts, and ecological degradation

  • Thai state agencies, including the Royal Irrigation Department, have partnered with hydrologists at a symposium to create a unified national strategy for water management.
  • The collaboration aims to build a robust framework to combat climate-related challenges, specifically focusing on flood mitigation, drought relief, and preserving river ecosystems.
  • A key pillar of the strategy is securing water allocation for hydroelectric energy production to address potential energy crises.
  • The initiative seeks to integrate advanced forecasting technology, government policy, and public participation to improve the nation's response to water-related disasters.

 

 

State agencies and leading hydrologists unite in Bangkok to build a robust framework against floods, droughts, and ecological degradation.

 

 

On 22 May 2026, the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) joined forces with top national bodies to host a landmark academic symposium aimed at bulletproofing the nation against volatile climate shifts and natural disasters over the next two years.

 

The seminar, entitled "Approaches to Mitigating Water Crises and Natural Disasters: Flood, Drought, Water for Energy, and Water for Ecosystems 2026–2027", convened at the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR).

 

Organised in partnership with the Thai Hydrologist Association, the ONWR, and the Irrigation Engineering Alumni Association under Royal Patronage, the forum was chaired by Sanchai Ketworachai, president of the Thai Hydrologist Association.

 

Dr Thanes Somboon, director of the Bureau of Water Management and Hydrology, represented the RID alongside a panel of prominent industry experts.

 

The primary objective of the summit was to integrate specialist knowledge and field experience into a unified national strategy capable of navigating global climate unpredictability.
 

 

 

Thai Water Authorities Align to Tackle Future Climate and Energy Crises

 

The discussions focused on securing comprehensive preparedness across four critical pillars: flood mitigation, drought relief, water allocation for hydroelectric energy, and the preservation of delicate river ecosystems.

 

Thai Water Authorities Align to Tackle Future Climate and Energy Crises

 

Delegates worked to bridge gaps between national policy, river basin management, and local operational agencies to ensure swift responses to rapidly changing weather patterns.
 

 

Thai Water Authorities Align to Tackle Future Climate and Energy Crises

 

 


The symposium was structured into three highly focused sessions:

 

 

 

Thai Water Authorities Align to Tackle Future Climate and Energy Crises

 

Session 1: Water Crisis Trends – Centred on advanced data forecasting and the deployment of cutting-edge water-monitoring technologies.

 

Thai Water Authorities Align to Tackle Future Climate and Energy Crises

 

Session 2: Crisis and Disaster Response – Evaluated government administrative frameworks and the logistics of basin-level water distribution during emergencies.

 

 

Thai Water Authorities Align to Tackle Future Climate and Energy Crises

 

Session 3: Policy-Level Crisis and Disaster Response – Analysed the broader socio-economic impacts, national legislation, and the necessity of multi-stakeholder and public participation.

 

 

Thai Water Authorities Align to Tackle Future Climate and Energy Crises

 

By gathering insights from a diverse cross-section of state and private entities, organisers hope to significantly upgrade the efficiency of Thailand's water architecture.

 

The long-term goal remains focused on minimising the human and financial toll of natural disasters while guaranteeing sustainable, long-term water security for the public.
 

 

Thai Water Authorities Align to Tackle Future Climate and Energy Crises


 

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy