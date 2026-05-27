Thai Water Authorities Align to Tackle Future Climate and Energy Crises

State agencies and leading hydrologists unite in Bangkok to build a robust framework against floods, droughts, and ecological degradation.

On 22 May 2026, the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) joined forces with top national bodies to host a landmark academic symposium aimed at bulletproofing the nation against volatile climate shifts and natural disasters over the next two years.

The seminar, entitled "Approaches to Mitigating Water Crises and Natural Disasters: Flood, Drought, Water for Energy, and Water for Ecosystems 2026–2027", convened at the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR).

Organised in partnership with the Thai Hydrologist Association, the ONWR, and the Irrigation Engineering Alumni Association under Royal Patronage, the forum was chaired by Sanchai Ketworachai, president of the Thai Hydrologist Association.

Dr Thanes Somboon, director of the Bureau of Water Management and Hydrology, represented the RID alongside a panel of prominent industry experts.

The primary objective of the summit was to integrate specialist knowledge and field experience into a unified national strategy capable of navigating global climate unpredictability.

