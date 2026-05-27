Thai Officials Confirm Nan Reservoir Structurally Sound After Historic Deluge Damages Floodgate Controls

The Royal Irrigation Department assures residents the Nam Haeng Reservoir remains safe and operational after severe storm damage to its hydraulic controls.

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) strongly refutes media reports claiming that the 32-million-baht Nam Haeng Reservoir in Nan Province has been rendered useless due to broken floodgates, assuring the public that the structure remains completely stable and fully capable of water management.

The clarification, issued via the Regional Irrigation Office 2, follows intense public scrutiny regarding the reservoir's operational status. Officials explained that the current malfunction is the direct result of severe environmental trauma rather than structural failure or flawed construction.

On 23 July 2025, Nan Province was battered by Tropical Storm "Wipha", which unleashed a catastrophic deluge. Accumulated rainfall surpassed 290 millimetres within a single 24-hour window, marking the highest rainfall recorded in the region in over 70 years.

The unprecedented downpour triggered violent flash floods, forcing provincial authorities to declare a state of emergency across multiple districts.

