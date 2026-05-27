Thai Officials Confirm Nan Reservoir Structurally Sound After Historic Deluge Damages Floodgate Controls

The Royal Irrigation Department assures residents the Nam Haeng Reservoir remains safe and operational after severe storm damage to its hydraulic controls.
The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) strongly refutes media reports claiming that the 32-million-baht Nam Haeng Reservoir in Nan Province has been rendered useless due to broken floodgates, assuring the public that the structure remains completely stable and fully capable of water management.
The clarification, issued via the Regional Irrigation Office 2, follows intense public scrutiny regarding the reservoir's operational status. Officials explained that the current malfunction is the direct result of severe environmental trauma rather than structural failure or flawed construction.
On 23 July 2025, Nan Province was battered by Tropical Storm "Wipha", which unleashed a catastrophic deluge. Accumulated rainfall surpassed 290 millimetres within a single 24-hour window, marking the highest rainfall recorded in the region in over 70 years.
The unprecedented downpour triggered violent flash floods, forcing provincial authorities to declare a state of emergency across multiple districts.
During the disaster, the Nam Haeng Reservoir bore the brunt of a massive torrent that swept debris and heavy logs down from the mountains.
As these logs rushed through the spillway, they repeatedly struck the concrete foundation, causing structural damage. The force of the floodwaters also eroded adjacent areas, damaging the stainless-steel tracks housing the hydraulic piping system.
This specific damage knocked out the automated electronic control system used to operate the floodgates.
Despite the automation failure, the RID emphasised that the floodgates remain functional. Engineers and site staff have successfully managed the gates manually using built-in design overrides.
By utilising manual labour alongside mechanical chain hoists to lift the gates, securing them to the piers with chains, and reinforcing the setup with temporary structural bracing, water management teams have maintained uninterrupted control over the reservoir’s levels.
Furthermore, during the recent dry season, engineers successfully raised the gates to maximise water storage capacity.
This ensured an uninterrupted supply of water for local farmers, residents across three local sub-districts, and the Provincial Waterworks Authority's Na Noi Branch.
The stored reserves are also deemed sufficient to meet regional agricultural demands for the start of the current rainy season.
Technical teams have completed a comprehensive survey of the compromised hydraulic system and confirmed the damage was entirely storm-related.
An urgent funding request has been submitted for the 2026 fiscal budget to finance immediate repairs. The budget is currently under final review, and officials have pledged to accelerate restoration works to bring the automated systems back online as soon as funds are allocated.