Anutin defends 400bn-baht borrowing decree as necessary and lawful

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he was confident the government’s 400-billion-baht borrowing decree does not breach the law, insisting it was not designed to boost the government’s popularity but was a necessary measure.

Anutin said he had already seen the documents prepared for submission to the Constitutional Court regarding the decree. The clarification was submitted by Pakorn Nilprapunt, Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs.

He said he had reviewed the draft clarification two or three times to ensure the documents submitted to the court were complete. All relevant parties had worked to provide the best possible explanation, he added.

“What we are most confident about is that we did not create this project as some have alleged — that we did it to campaign or to increase popularity. This government’s popularity has existed since February 8. The people have already decided to allow this government to administer the country,” Anutin said.

He said that once the government took office, it had to work, and the borrowing policy should be viewed in context. The borrowing does not create other risks, he said, because it is denominated in baht and raised domestically, with the aim of increasing liquidity in the system for the public.