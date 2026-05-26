Thai Cabinet secretary to file loan decree papers as deadline expires

Natjaree Anuntasilpa, Secretary-General to the Cabinet, spoke before a Cabinet meeting at 9.30am on Tuesday (May 26, 2026), at Government House, regarding the submission of an explanation to the Constitutional Court over the 2026 emergency decree authorising the Ministry of Finance to borrow THB400 billion to address the impact of the energy crisis and drive the country’s energy transition.
She said the Cabinet had assigned the Ministry of Finance, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, the Ministry of Energy and the Office of the Council of State to prepare the explanation jointly with the Secretariat of the Cabinet.
Natjaree said the Secretariat of the Cabinet had then prepared documents for submission to the prime minister so they could be forwarded to the Constitutional Court.
The documents would be filed later on Tuesday, as it was the final day of the seven-day timeframe.
The Secretariat of the Cabinet would deliver the documents to the Constitutional Court in person.
Any subsequent process would depend on whether the Constitutional Court summons anyone to provide further explanations.
On the same issue, Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, or NESDC, spoke at 9.05 am at Government House about preparing the explanation for the Constitutional Court to rule on whether the THB400 billion borrowing decree was contrary to the constitution.
He said details should be directed to Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt, while NESDC had worked with the Ministry of Finance and related agencies to prepare the explanation over the past week.
Danucha said he did not know the total number of explanatory documents, but the Ministry of Finance was the lead agency on the matter and had sent all the explanations to Pakorn for final review last week.
In his capacity as one of the members of the project-screening committee, Danucha said the matter was still under consideration.
Details of how many project proposals had been submitted to the screening committee, or whether there were any items on the agenda, should be directed to the Ministry of Finance.
At present, he said, it was necessary to consider which agencies had submitted projects.
Danucha also spoke about the Thais Help Thais Plus programme, saying the cost of living would rise and inflation was set to rise.
The programme was therefore a measure to reduce the cost of living, while its effect in helping shore up the economy was a separate matter.
Based on calculations, it was expected to lift GDP by 0.4%, as about THB200 billion in loans from the borrowing decree would be released.
As for reports that the official mobile Cabinet meeting, or mobile Cabinet, in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, scheduled for Monday (June 8, 2026), and Tuesday (June 9, 2026), would be postponed, the first mobile Cabinet meeting of the Anutin 2 government, Natjaree said there had been no change and the original schedule remained in place.
Whether the dates would be postponed would have to wait until the prime minister returned from official duty abroad.