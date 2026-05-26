Thai Cabinet secretary to file loan decree papers as deadline expires

Natjaree Anuntasilpa, Secretary-General to the Cabinet, spoke before a Cabinet meeting at 9.30am on Tuesday (May 26, 2026), at Government House, regarding the submission of an explanation to the Constitutional Court over the 2026 emergency decree authorising the Ministry of Finance to borrow THB400 billion to address the impact of the energy crisis and drive the country’s energy transition.

She said the Cabinet had assigned the Ministry of Finance, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, the Ministry of Energy and the Office of the Council of State to prepare the explanation jointly with the Secretariat of the Cabinet.

Natjaree said the Secretariat of the Cabinet had then prepared documents for submission to the prime minister so they could be forwarded to the Constitutional Court.

The documents would be filed later on Tuesday, as it was the final day of the seven-day timeframe.

The Secretariat of the Cabinet would deliver the documents to the Constitutional Court in person.

Any subsequent process would depend on whether the Constitutional Court summons anyone to provide further explanations.