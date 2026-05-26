Thailand urges Cambodia to face scam-centre facts after Hun Sen remarks

Thailand has pushed back against remarks by Cambodia’s Senate president Hun Sen over cross-border online scam gangs, saying Cambodia must acknowledge information pointing to scam-centre bases inside the country rather than shifting responsibility to Thailand as a transit route.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, said the fight against transnational crime should focus on the locations of scam operations, not only on the routes used by suspects to enter a country.







His comments came after Hun Sen said Cambodia was a victim of transnational online scam networks and called for investigations into how foreign suspects entered Cambodia, arguing that the country has no direct long-haul flights from some of the countries involved.

Thai police say scam bases are the key issue

Pol Lt Gen Trairong said international information had pointed in the same direction: large scam centres are based along border areas and in several locations inside Cambodia.

“Cambodia must accept the facts from international information that the main operating bases are there,” he said.

“If Cambodia acknowledges the problem and works seriously to inspect and crack down on these networks, the problem will quickly decline. Thailand, as a neighbouring country that has been heavily affected by online scams, would also benefit.”