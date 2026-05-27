Canada expands Ebola curbs after US entry restrictions

Canada will bar travellers from three African countries hit by Ebola outbreaks from entering the country for 90 days, Reuters reported, citing a Canadian government statement issued on Tuesday, May 26, local time.

The measure will apply to residents of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda and South Sudan, and will take effect on Wednesday, May 27. Ottawa said the move is intended to reduce the risk of Ebola entering Canada and spreading within the country.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement that Canadian citizens, permanent residents and other foreign nationals who had recently travelled to the affected areas but showed no symptoms would be required to quarantine for 21 days from May 30.

The move comes after the United States introduced similar restrictions last week, barring non-US citizens who had recently travelled from the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan from entering the country over Ebola concerns. The outbreak has also prompted heightened monitoring in other countries, including Thailand, where the Royal Thai Army has ordered urgent preparations to support Thai personnel stationed in South Sudan after the Africa CDC widened Ebola risk areas to include the country.