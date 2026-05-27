ONWR warns four major dams exceed upper storage curve

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has warned the public to prepare for unstable weather after its latest national water situation report showed that four major reservoirs are holding more water than their upper storage curve, while heavy rain is forecast in several parts of the country from May 28-31.

In its national water situation summary for May 26, 2026, ONWR said a moderate southwesterly monsoon was prevailing over Thailand, bringing thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas, particularly along the western coast of the South.

The agency also ordered close monitoring of four large water sources where water levels have exceeded the upper rule curve, as well as several medium-sized reservoirs across the country.





Heavy to very heavy rain forecast from May 28-31

According to the weather forecast, rainfall is expected to increase nationwide from May 28-31, with heavy rain in some areas.

The eastern region and the western coast of the South require special monitoring, as some areas are expected to see heavy to very heavy rain.

The conditions are being driven by a monsoon trough lying across the Central region, the lower Northeast and the East, combined with a strengthening southwesterly monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.