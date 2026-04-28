Six major dams under watch as water levels fall

Thailand is monitoring six major reservoirs where water levels have fallen below the minimum control level, although the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) insists supplies remain sufficient for public consumption and economic activities through to the end of the 2025/26 dry season.

In its latest update on April 27, 2026, ONWR said overall water storage nationwide stood at 48.39 billion cubic metres, or 60% of total capacity, with usable water at 24.287 billion cubic metres, or 43%.

Meanwhile, upper Thailand is bracing for summer storms and heavy rainfall. Between April 28 and May 1, thunderstorms, strong winds and isolated hail are expected, initially affecting the Northeast, North and East, before spreading to the Central region, Bangkok and surrounding areas.