ONWR warns of summer storm from April 28 as national water storage drops to 60%

Thailand’s Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has warned the public to prepare for a new round of summer storms from April 28 to May 1, 2026, as the latest nationwide water situation shows overall reservoir storage at 60%, with several key areas still requiring close monitoring.

In its update issued at 7.00am on April 26, 2026, ONWR said upper Thailand is expected to face another summer storm wave towards the end of the month, while overall reservoir levels remain in the “monitoring” range—particularly in the Central and Eastern regions, where water volumes have started to decline.

ONWR noted that rainfall across upper Thailand was easing on April 26, but thundershowers and gusty winds could still occur in some areas, with the North facing a higher risk of heavy rain in certain locations.